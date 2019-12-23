OSHP on the lookout for aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving approaching the holidays

As we inch closer to Christmas and New Year's Day, the roads get a bit more crowded with travelers and shoppers.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is encouraging extra attention to your driving with so many things going on at this time of year. While there are many holiday parties, they continue to urge drivers to drive sober, find a designated driver, or call for a ride. Ten fatal crashes occurred in last year's five day holiday period. As people are out doing last-minute shopping, they are asked to keep the phones down and don't drive distracted. Plan ahead and be patient is what the highway patrol recommends.
"Main thing is aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving," said Lt. Tim Grigsby. "We're trying to find the folks that are out there that are going to cause traffic to have a problem and cause a crash. We really don't want to see that."
The heaviest concentration of traffic, Grigsby said, are by shopping areas around Cable Rd. and Elida Rd., near 75 around Rt. 309 and Rt. 117.