OSHP partners with Van Wert Council on Aging to battle coronavirus related issues

The Council on Aging in Van Wert is receiving some much-needed help from law enforcement.
The West Ohio Food Bank has provided the Van Wert Council on Aging food boxes to distribute to their seniors. Because many employees of the council are working at home, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered to help deliver some of the 300 food boxes to the seniors' homes. It's the third week the highway patrol has helped and has even provided extra help to the council staff.
"The highway patrol, without all the motorists on the road, have been a great value for us," Kevin Matthews said, director of the Van Wert Council on Aging. "They reach out, they also assist in calling seniors. So, every couple of days they're reaching out to around 400 to 500 seniors. Seeing what they need, wellness concerns."
The State Highway Patrol in Van Wert has also helped out with school work distribution and food distribution in Paulding County.
"First week they were a little concerned that patrol cars we're pulling up, dropping stuff off, but ever since then it's been a great community outreach for us," said Lt. Jonathan Gray of the Van Wert OSHP post. "Really put a face to the COVID-19 pandemic and what's going on in our community but being able to allow the troopers to give back."
The Council on Aging is accepting donations for their seniors such as sanitizer and hygiene products.