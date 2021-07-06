OSHP releases July 4th crash statistics, fatalities down from last year

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released their report of the long 4th of July weekend. From Friday, July 2nd to Monday, July 5th, troopers were on high alert for reckless driving in the state.
A total of 16 people were killed in 15 crashes on Ohio roadways. Police say impairment was a factor in at least 5 of them. 534 crashes occurred during the four-day period, with 536 arrests made. 368 were for drug-related charges. During the same July 4th timeframe last year, 25 people were killed in 24 fatal crashes. To see the full breakdown of the 2021 report, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov.