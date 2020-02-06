OSU Extension Office shares knowledge with local farmers

The OSU Extension Office is using their expertise to educate local farmers at the first-ever Allen County Ag Outlook and Agronomy Day. Agriculture experts talked about current problems such as the new trade deals with China and the continuing battle with another wet growing season.
The host of the event, Clint Schroeder, is also the natural resources educator for Allen County. He says that the more information that the farmers get, the better they can manage their business.
“Ohio State, being a land grant institution, has got a mission to serve the entire state not just the students on campus, so this is our way to kind of get education out to, you know, the rural areas that might never have stepped foot on a college campus,” says Schroeder.
The most obvious hot topic at the meeting was the weather forecast for the upcoming farming season. There is another expected wet spring, but the advice from the atmospheric scientist at the meeting was to be fully prepared when the window comes that it dries up and you’re able to plant your seeds.
Trade discussion is not new to farmers, but the new trade deal between China and the U.S. could impact local producers. With the recent signing of phase one of the trade deal, China has agreed to purchase more goods from the United States, including Ohio soybean. The ongoing trade war with China had increased the tariffs on goods from the US, but China has agreed to lower those tariffs on some exported goods. But its a wait and see game for what this could mean for future grain prices.
Ben Brown, one of the speakers at the event from OSU says, “The Chinese have pledged to increase AG imports from the U.S. by a significant amount, but they’ve also said that they’re going to do it at market conditions and as long as those products are quality. Now, I don’t necessarily worry about our quality component, but when you look at us compared to some of our major competitors around the globe, it’s hard to see us price competitive at the moment so we might have to wait several more months really for us to see this implementation of this trade deal to work."
The Extension Office hopes that farmers were able to gain some valuable information that helps increase profits even during the recent downturn in the Ag economy.