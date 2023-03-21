OSU Lima celebrating scholarships through Scarlet and Gray Advantage

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A group of Ohio State Lima students earned scholarships from various donors to the school.
At the Perry Webb Student Life building, recipients, donors, faculty, and staff came together to recognize the importance of scholarships. Dean of students Tim A. Rehner spoke, along with three recipients.
Keynote speaker Christina Provost broke down the actions the branch is taking to help students get through college with little to no debt.
"I think it's pretty special that Ohio State is able to get the donors matched up with the students that are receiving and benefitting from their give," said Provost, who is a member of the Scarlet and Gray Advantage Committee. "What we're trying to do today is talk about what the power and impact is of a scholarship the Scarlet and Gray Advantage can sustain some really good activity at Ohio State."
Freshman Jose Jones is a recipient of the Farmer Theatre scholarship. He says that he is thrilled to receive this honor, and credits Farmer for making him a member of Buckeye Nation.
"I have heard so many things about Farmer and all the things she did over here at this amazing campus," said Jones. "This theatre program is one of the first things that got me clicked to this place so I'm thankful for the scholarship it means a lot to me and I wouldn't trade it for the world."
Ohio State Lima awards over $450,000 in special scholarships each year from more than 40 scholarship funds.