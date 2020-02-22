OSU Lima host 31st annual Allen County Spelling Bee

Students from across the region tested out their spelling skills at the annual Allen County Spelling Bee. One-by-one students went up to the mic to spell a word presented by the announcer. Jaguar, manicure, and parmesan were just some of the words they were asked to spell.
After 16 rounds and successfully spelling the word "filament", Catherine Myers from Saint Charles was the last student standing. Although she won last year's regional bee, she says she was still surprised that she won this one.
“We studied all the words we could, but we still had no idea the precise words,” said Myers. “So I’m really happy. Everyone was so good. I’m really impressed.”
The Allen County Educational Service Center Gifted coordinator believes these spelling bees will benefit the students in the long run: "It increases vocabulary, it helps with confidence, public speaking," said Shannon Bowers.
"Often times, kids who are really good readers are also good spellers, and it just gives them a chance to showcase their talents."
Myers and the other two winners will go on to compete in the regional bee on March 21st.