OSU Lima ready to return to in-person learning

The campus may be empty now but starting next week around 900 students will be welcomed back to Ohio State Lima.
Because of COVID restrictions, a lot of their classes were held online during the last school year. But students can resume on-campus events, clubs, and classes this semester while taking the precautions of wearing masks inside. Besides the students, the faculty and staff will be happy to see the campus buzzing again.
“Our faculty are really excited to have students back in the classroom,” says Assistant Dean Bryan Albright. “A majority of our classes were virtual last year. So it wasn’t that in-person conversations and interactions and we were able to do that again. Faculty are very excited to start the semester and have students in the classroom.”
On August 23rd, 400 first-year students and the second year students that didn’t get a chance to take part in on-campus activities last year will be welcomed back by the dean during a convocation ceremony. There will be a variety of activities that the students can enjoy before they start class on August 24th.