OSU students learn more about the ear from visiting lecturer of biology

We may think of our ears as just a way to hear but they're actually more. On Monday, OSU Lima students got the chance to learn all about hearing. Students heard from OSU visiting lecturer of biology Lindsey Knapp.
She talked about parts of the ear and how they play a role in helping us hear. She also talked about how different structures in the ear can get damaged. Knapp says it's important to protect your ears because it can impact how well you are able to hear.
“If there’s anything that people can take home is that noise-induced hearing damage is real,” said Knapp.” A lot of us walk around with earbuds full blast that actually does damage your hair cells and your hearing cells in your ear.”
Knapp's presentation was all based on her research she did back in graduate school.