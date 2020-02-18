Ottawa diversion channel to begin construction in spring

13 years after the 100-year flood in Ottawa, the village could see a big change in the impact of future flooding.
The Blanchard River Flood Mitigation Coalition met to learn more about the next phase of its flood reduction plan. Work will begin this spring on a 4,000-foot diversion channel that will be cut between two sections of the river on the west side of Ottawa. The cost of the project is a little over three million dollars and is paid for through a state grant.
Along with the already-completed work on the I-9 bridge, officials hope to see anywhere between a 9 inch to a 1-foot drop in floodwaters during a major flood like in 2007, but the public will see the real difference the channel will make in the smaller flooding events.
“You will see even more significant reductions in the more frequent floods just because the capacity that has been added to the river with the diversion channel,” says Project Manager Steve Wilson. “The diversion channel will not have water in it continuously, it will only get water in it after about a 2 or 3-inch rainfall once the level of the Blanchard River comes up to the point where it can spill over it.”
Wilson says they are looking to complete the diversion channel this coming fall.