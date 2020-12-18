Ottawa Elementary students hold Christmas parade for The Meadows of Ottawa

The residents of The Meadows of Ottawa assisted living facility received a special holiday parade from their next-door neighbors on Friday.
Normally the students of Ottawa Elementary School would visit the nursing home to sing carols and do crafts with residents. To keep those inside safe this year, the school decided to walk around the building’s perimeter and wave through the windows, while dressed in their best holiday fashion.
The elementary principal, Audrey Beining, says the day is bittersweet, but they’ll do what they can to lift the spirits of a group that’s had an especially tough year.
“We are just trying to make the best of the situation with what we were given this year," says Beining. "It’s been a hard year for everybody and our hearts go out to all the residents here, our neighbors at The Meadows. We just wanted to be able to spread a little Christmas cheer that only little kids can do.”
"Everybody this morning is like ‘Put my blinds up, the kids are coming!’ so they are super excited," says Neil Morrison, Life Enrichment Director at The Meadows of Ottawa. "They’re waiting, they’re ready to go. Everybody is probably glued to their windows right now waiting for the kids to come by so, it’s going to be a great thing today.”
Students from Kindergarten through eighth grade participated in the parade.