Ottawa-Glandorf student opens a lemonade stand in support of a grandmother battling liver cancer

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A student from Ottawa-Glandorf has opened a lemonade stand to raise funds for a family member's fight against cancer.
Chase Maag and his friends established the stand on Monday to assist his grandmother in covering the expenses of her treatment, as she is battling stage four liver cancer. The stand provides regular lemonade, pink lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies. It is located at 11140 Road 11-J in Ottawa, and a glass of lemonade costs $1.50, while two cookies cost 50 cents.
"I think with this, going with the positive attitude, especially our staff is going. I want to thank (give) credit to my staff Emmit, Reece, Grahm Miller, and Brooklyn Maag. I think I wouldn't have done it without them, and it's been a really good and great summer," stated Chase Maag.
The lemonade stand will be open until Friday of this week. It opens at 11:30 in the morning and closes at 7 in the evening.