Ottawa holds first-ever "Makers Market"

People in downtown Ottawa got to take advantage of the weather on Saturday for the outdoor Makers Market.

It was a day for the whole family to enjoy in Ottawa where The Rex Center was home to the first-ever Makers Market. Vendor tables were scattered through the park with completely handmade items, and kids were able to hang out with wonderful women as their parents browsed the tables.

The Village of Ottawa has been developing more areas downtown into spaces where the community can come and enjoy, and The Rex Center Park is one of them.

“We’re very happy with the way things are turning out here,” says Phyllis Macke, a member of the Cultural Committee of Ottawa. “And our committee seems to all have the same goals of bringing the arts into the community more but providing nice family entertainment and good clean fun.”

To learn more about the Cultural Committee of Ottawa, you can visit their website.

 

