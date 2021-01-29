Ottawa man released from hospital after 3-month battle with COVID-19

It was exactly three months ago today that an Ottawa man was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19, but his story doesn't end there.
Charles Newland went to the emergency room on October 29th for what he and his wife thought was pneumonia. He says he doesn't remember much after that. Three days later he was put on a ventilator because of COVID-19 complications. It wasn't until eight weeks later, on Christmas Day that he could be taken off the vent and consciously begin his road to recovery.
Newland says he thought he was healthy for a 73-year-old, so this took his family by surprise.
“I’ve never been sick, never been in the hospital or anything. So, people that don’t think it will get ahold of them, they better think again," says Newland. "To wear a mask is a cheap price to pay to keep from getting it. That’s how I feel.”
After many hours of physical therapy, a feeding tube, and bedsores, Charles was released from Mercy Health - St. Rita's on Friday to return home. He says the nurses have done a great job getting him to this point, and his future looks good.
“I’ve come a long way and I’ve got determination to get beyond it. So, everything looks good now, and I think I’ll be alright," Newland explains.
His wife, Janet, says the first thing they'll do when they get home is sort through the piles of mail. But Newland says he is just looking forward to deer hunting again.