Press Release from Karri Barr, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District: On Sat., May 27, the Ottawa Metro Park Beach (2632 Ada Rd., Lima, OH) will open for the season. Hours of operation for the Beach are 12:00 -7:00 pm daily - weather permitting. The last day the Beach will be open will be August 13, 2023. Reminder, children 12 and under have to be accompanied by a person 16 yrs. or older. For questions, contact the Beach Office at 419-221-1635.
