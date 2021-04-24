The Village of Ottawa held a clean up event of their own on Saturday in order to beautify Arrowhead Park.
The Ottawa Greenspace Development Committee scheduled a clean up event on Saturday for a total of five hours.
Clean up efforts included brush removal, small tree removal, raking/gathering sticks, trash pick up, and hauling waste to the Village brush pile.
Tools were also provided to those in attendance.
"Our greenspace committee is there to develop things that the people in the town of Ottawa can enjoy, and Putnam County, and neighboring counties," said Tim Macke, Chairman of the Ottawa Greenspace Development Committee. "We have a lot of things that we have done already, and we are hoping that it is the type of things that can bring economic development to the community."