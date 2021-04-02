Ottawa River Coalition holds Good Friday Fish Fry

Today is the last Friday of Lent, and fish fries all over are wrapping up , including one from an environmentalist group.
The Ottawa River Coalition held their 19th Good Friday Fish Fry today. The organization works to protect the water quality of the Ottawa River and its inhabitants. All proceeds from the fish fry will go towards this goal by funding river education efforts and water improvement projects. Their Executive Director, Haley Belisle, says they expect to sell out all the meal tickets.
“We ordered 1,100 meals with Lock Sixteen [Steakhouse] and we are on par to sell all 1,100 today," Belisle explains. "As of right now, we are only halfway through our event or so and we have already almost sold through all of our day of tickets, so, the rest being presale tickets. We really appreciate the community coming together to support our event.”
Around 45 volunteers from the coalition assisted in the fish fry.