Ottawa River Coalition launches Halloween auction until November 1st

The Ottawa River Coalition will be putting various items up for auction to raise money for education efforts.
The coalition's Halloween auction will run from October 29th at 2:00 PM to November 1st at 2:00 PM. All proceeds from the auction will help fund education efforts and water quality improvement projects.
The coalition states that they want to specifically increase education efforts on river safety and pollution prevention.
"Individuals of all ages can form a connection with the river and it is a great place to discover nature," said Haley Belisle, Executive Director of the Ottawa River Coalition. "We would like to remind everyone this Halloween season to practice river safety. So never go into the water in the dark or in unsafe weather conditions, and never enter the water without a parent or adult present."
A link to the auction can be found at ThisIsMyRiver.org.