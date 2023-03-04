Ottawa River floods after Friday's rain

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Over two inches of rain throughout Friday caused flooding in many areas of Allen County.

The water level of the Ottawa River reached over fifteen feet, leaving yards and farmland near the river flooded. Thayer Road between Sandusky and Mirror Lake was also closed due to high water. One truck early Saturday got stuck attempting to cross the flooded road. 

While the water is receding, it is still important to drive cautiously if you can't see the yellow center line. You should also never attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. 

