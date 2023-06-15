Ottawa Senior Citizens Center hosts a lunch in the park event featuring food and crafts

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Several senior citizens from Putnam County spent their afternoon enjoying lunch in the park.

The Ottawa Senior Citizens Center hosted a lunch event sponsored by Trilogy Health Service. The event was open to people of all ages from the community and offered a delicious range of homemade food. Attendees also had the chance to participate in a craft show and enter a raffle for a locally-made quilt; this is one of the four annual lunches in the park events hosted by the senior citizens center to raise funds for its various programs.

"That's how we have to do it, by raising money. There's no county assistance, state assistance, or anything like that for us, so we have to have these. We're having spaghetti platters, sandwiches, pie, and all kinds of goodies. I know they enjoy the food. When they leave, they always say they enjoy all the food we do. It's a great time for them to get together with others," said Mary Hustler & Sue Pester, Ottawa Senior Citizens Center employees.

The Ottawa Senior Citizens Center is organizing another lunch in the park event on Thursday, July 20th, starting at 11 a.m.

