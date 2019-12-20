The VFW in Ottawa traveled all around Putnam County to meet with other veterans who are in nursing homes. Their first stop was at the Meadows of Ottawa where they talked with and gave gifts to other fellow veterans. They called it “Vests for Vets” and gave them each a fleece vest with “US Armed Forces Veteran” embroidered on it.
“We do this once a year at Christmas time to let the veterans know that we’re thinking of them and praying for them," says VFW Veteran Carl Maag. "So it’s always a pleasure just to say 'hi' and wish them all a Merry Christmas and they enjoy it too. I think it means more to them than it does to us."
They went around to each veteran to hand them their gift, thank them for their service, and of course, wish them a Merry Christmas. You could see the excitement on the veterans' faces as their comrades walked through the door, and the vest was just an added bonus for them.
Rudolph Schroeder, a veteran resident, says he enjoyed the visit. “I was very happy, they had done a good job I feel and I think it went very good.”
The VFW also went to homes in Kalida and Leipsic to deliver vests for vets.