Ottoville woman gets a birthday celebration of a lifetime

One Ottawa woman got a birthday celebration of a lifetime.

A parade of friends, family, and members of the community drove by Norma Wannemacher’s house to wish her a very special happy birthday. Norma turns 90 tomorrow, and her children wanted to make sure she had a special birthday since her surprise party had to be canceled. When they saw what other people on the internet were doing to celebrate, they hopped on the Birthday train.

“Thanks a million for coming, you guys. I love all of you with all my heart,” says Norma.

Norma owned Wannamachers tavern for 70 years so many customers also showed up to spread birthday joy, even if it was from a distance.

 

