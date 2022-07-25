Our Daily Bread holding fundraiser to spruce up their building

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After several years of remodeling the inside of their facility, it's time to flip the outside.
"Our Daily Bread" is gearing up to change the look of their building. They will be residing it with bright white metal and streamlining the entrance. Last year they served 35,000 meals, which is down from previous years but they have been seeing an increasing need for assistance this year.
"We've always wanted to make it a welcoming place so people, you know, aren't embarrassed or ashamed to come here. Anybody can be in that position. Most people live paycheck to paycheck so one week they might need a meal. They don't have anything in the house. They're welcome to come here no matter what they're used to in life you know, we don't want them to be ashamed to come here. We want to make it a nice place so anybody can come here," explained Randy Kimpel, director of Our Daily Bread.
The "Drop your Change" fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th at Clock Tower Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be chicken dinners for 10 dollars and hot dog lunches for 3 dollars. Along with the dinners, there will be live music, games for the kids, and other activities. This is the third year for the event. The renovations of the exterior of the building are expected to be 40,000 dollars.
