Our Daily Bread holding fundraiser to spruce up their building

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After several years of remodeling the inside of their facility, it's time to flip the outside.

Our Daily Bread holding fundraiser to spruce up their building

"Our Daily Bread" is gearing up to change the look of their building. They will be residing it with bright white metal and streamlining the entrance. Last year they served 35,000 meals, which is down from previous years but they have been seeing an increasing need for assistance this year.

Our Daily Bread holding fundraiser to spruce up their building
Our Daily Bread holding fundraiser to spruce up their building

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.