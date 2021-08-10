Our Daily Bread to hold fundraising event

Our Daily Bread soup kitchen is inviting the public out over the weekend for a fundraising event.
The soup kitchen will be putting on a Drop Your Change fundraiser at the Clocktower Plaza this Saturday, August 14th, complete with chicken dinners, live music, and games.
All of the money raised from the event will go to the soup kitchen, to help them continue to do what they do for the community.
"We do get a lot of food donations, so we don’t have to spend too much on food because the community is awesome, but we still have to pay the electric bill, the gas bill, and everything that comes with that," said Randy Kimpel with Our Daily Bread. "We still need to maintain that every year, and we always want to grow - if you don’t grow, you're stagnant, so we're always looking for new things to do too."
The event will be going on at the Clocktower Plaza parking lot on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.