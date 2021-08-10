Our Daily Bread to hold fundraising event

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

A few scattered thunderstorms mainly north this morning, then additional pop-up storms possible later today. Periods of sun. High 89F. Heat indices near 100°. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.