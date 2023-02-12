Outgoing Appellate Court Judge talks about 36 years on the bench

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A long-time 3rd District Appellate Court judge leaves not only the bench but a legacy that has helped modernize the Ohio Appellate court system. Judge Stephen Shaw first took the bench in 1986 and was elected to six terms as an Appellate Court Judge. He says the most rewarding part of the job has been the people that he has worked with, like the law clerks who when on to become lawyers and even judges. In his 36 years, he says he is the most proud of the way he helped the 3rd District Court lead the way to the computer age.
“At one point and time, the Supreme Court of Ohio made us a model for getting us involved in some of that,” says Shaw. “We were the first Appellate District to transition to more of a computerized legal research and getting the cases out. We started with a two-year backlog back in 1986 and it took a few years, but we became the most current court in the state for a while, of all the appellate courts. I am pleased to leave that kind of legacy for Juergen (Waldick) and some of the newer judges.”
Former Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick replaced Shaw as a judge on the 3rd district bench, but Shaw will continue to share his expertise with the law students at his alma mater, Ohio Northern University.