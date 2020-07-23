Over 1,600 jobs available in Lima, OMJ wants to help start your career

With over sixteen hundred job opportunities in a 10-mile radius of Lima, Allen County Job and Family Services are ready to help you find your next career.
The extended pandemic unemployment benefits in Ohio are due to expire this coming Monday, so many people will be left without income. Now, Ohio Means Jobs is reaching out to help those in need of a job get connected with the right industries.
Joe Patton, the director of Ohio Means Jobs says, “The number one skill set--we’re kind of a manufacturing/healthcare community, a lot of banking--reliability, showing up for work, having that right attitude to get in there and get the job done. I think a lot of that has become somewhat of a lost art, so employers are looking for the people that are eager to get in and perform for them”
There’s a wide variety of jobs available with different skill sets needed. From bus drivers to secretaries and even Engineers, many large companies in the area are hiring for full-time positions. Job openings are updated daily on Ohio Means Jobs Facebook, and appointments are available to help you every step of the way while on your job hunt.