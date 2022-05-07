Over 150 graduate from Bluffton University in 122nd commencement ceremony

It was a college career with different challenges, but Bluffton University graduates are ready to take on the world.
Over 150 students walked in the 2022 commencement ceremony. The graduates spent the last two years of their college career dealing with the ever-changing situation with the pandemic. University President Dr. Jane Wood, commends the graduates and the university for rising up to deal with a different and difficult situation and still end up with a degree.
“They really had to adapt to this is what we think this is. This is what we think it is now, and to the current day when finally, their last about eight weeks of their senior year, they were able to take off masks,” says Dr. Wood. And so their ability to be flexible, to adapt, to continue to learn, when even when experts nationally were not exactly sure what was going on. That says a lot about who we are and who they are.”
While the pandemic was a major challenge the last two years at the university, graduates say they are grateful for what Bluffton and the situation taught them.
“I feel like I have learned just to battle through adversity, you know those tough times last year, especially with school and basketball and COVID, quarantining and semesters being shorter and stuff,” says Jameel Cosby, Business Administration/Sports Management major. “But I think I learned about battling adversity through it all.”
“I just want to say thank you to everybody. All of the friendships I've made. It has been a great four years here and I am sad to see us all go, but I know we'll be off to do great things in the future and so I am excited,” adds Brook Kleman, Speech and Language Pathology and Audiology major.
This is the 122nd commencement ceremony for Bluffton University.
