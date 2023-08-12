Over 21 organizations come together for Grand Lake Health System's first Health Fair at the Auglaize County Fair Grounds

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Between 9:00 am and noon, more than 100 children received health screenings for various issues, including vision, hearing, and developmental disabilities.
The event, which had a Jurassic Park theme, was organized in response to a community health assessment conducted by Auglaize County schools and the Health Department. Attendees also had access to informational booths, mental health and immunization classes, coffee, snow cones, and a petting zoo.
"We're just so pleased the community pulled together to do this. It's not just us. It's the Health Department, Board of Developmental Disabilities, foster care, the Department of Family Services is here. it's so nice to see everybody come out for the kids of Auglaize and Mercer County. We're going to keep getting bigger and continue to do this every year. We care about kids at Grand Lake Health, and we care about the community. We're just happy to be a part of it." explained Katherine Tester, Population Health Director.
The Jurassic Health Fair also introduced Grand Lake Pediatric Care Providers' newest provider, Alexander Mast, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, who will serve the community from the St. Marys office on Hager Street.