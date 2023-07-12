MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training session at Marion Local Elementary and Middle School on Wednesday. Our GraciAnn Hicks has more on today's training.
Trainees practiced hands-on scenarios, which they had to assess in the moment as they tried to contain and end the threat. The situations included active shooters, people with knives, and bomb detection. This is the eighth year the Mercer County Sherriff's Office has hosted the training, and it has been conducted in different school districts throughout the years. This session has more than 40 participants from law enforcement agencies, both within and outside of Mercer County.
"Just giving all these officers and deputies, you know, something to think about while they're running through these so that nothing is ever the same, so, you know, to keep your mind working and work through the scenario," explained Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman, Mercer County Sheriff's Office.
Given the recent increase in shootings across the country, training like this have become even more relevant so that officers can ultimately save lives more efficiently.
"Our goal is don't stand still. Let's, you know, let's get to the bad guy, the bad person, and let's eliminate that threat so that we can hopefully save lives. That's our ultimate goal," stated Timmerman.
This most recent training session differs greatly from the first one, held eight years ago by the sheriff's office, one change being saving overall time by being more proactive.
"Back in the, you know, several years ago, you know, we got taught that you wait for that back-up to get there, and that's not the case anymore. Get in there. Other officers arrive. We'll link up with them when they get there," stated Timmerman.
Mercer County Deputy Douglas Wuebker has completed the training each year, and he says that it prepares officers if they ever have to face a real-life active shooter situation.
"You have no idea what's going to happen. And without having the training, you don't know how you're going to respond, so this kind of helps mold yourself into knowing how to respond to these types of situations, not to be held back in any sort of way, that you need to move forward and definitely go out to any sort of threat that's out there and end that threat before it becomes a bigger event," said Deputy Douglas Wuebker, Mercer County Sheriff's Office.