Over 400 runners walkers participate in 3rd annual LifeWise 5K

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Over 400 runners and walkers got out on Labor Day to support religious education in Allen and Putnam Counties.
LifeWise Academy held its 3rd annual 5K run at their Elida location Monday morning. The academy gives students, with their parents’ permission, the chance to spend some time during the school day learning about religion and the bible. There are five LifeWise sites that ACTS Character academy oversees in the area, which started with Elida three years ago and moved to Bath, Allen East, Spencerville, and Columbus Grove and next year they will be adding a new location in Perry School district.
“Anything that we can do to play a part that bible education is going to be in more schools, we want to be a part of that,” says Joe Wassink, Director of Advancement. “We are grateful of the Sunnydale house going on it’s 3rd year. Where we had great community support to put it up, where it was financial gifts or gifts in kind. New facilities now in Allen East and Spencerville. People are now seeing what is going on with the Lord moving through these children’s lives and they want to be a part of it.”
Organizers set a goal of raising $20,000 through the Labor Day 5K event.