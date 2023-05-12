Over 60 soon-to-be graduates take part in annual tradition of Academic Signing Day at Lima Senior

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The hard work of soon-to-be Lima Senior graduates was recognized during an annual signing ceremony on Friday.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith proclaimed Friday as Academic Signing Day in the city as over 60 seniors sign their certificates to either go to higher education or the military. Academic Signing Day has been a tradition for college and military-bound students since 2015, and the school hopes that they become examples for underclassmen to underscore the importance of higher education. Emma Schick signed with Rhodes State College, so she can start her education to become a nurse.
"It's close to home, I like being close to my family," says Emma Schick, going to Rhodes State College. "I don't think I could get through schooling without my family, so that is really important to me."
"We're always trying to help our students down that next appropriate step towards their career path and we talk a lot in their four-year span on career goals and so forth, and we're just trying to better prepare them for the next step", adds Tyler Turner, principal at Lima Senior.
These seniors have one more step to go in high school before they move on and that is graduation on May 27th.