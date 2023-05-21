Over 630 Ohio Northern students graduate this weekend

ADA, OH (WLIO) - “Parents are happy, grandparents, friends, family, look at all the students surrounded. It is a great day to be a Polar Bear,” says Dr. Melissa Baumann, President of Ohio Northern University.
Over the weekend, just over 630 students graduated from Ohio Northern University. President Melissa Baumann sees a bright future for the students because of not only what they learned in the classroom, but what they have had to deal with during their college education.
“This is a great class to hire and I would say, I think almost all of our graduates have already have jobs, in part of the resilience,” adds Baumann. “They went through COVID, they navigated the unknown, they bounced back. Not just bounced back, they bounced back stronger. This is a great group.”
But as the graduates look forward to their next challenge, they have fond memories of their time in Ada.
“The best thing I learned was the relationships you make along the way,” says Aaron Shelton, 2023 ONU Graduate. “It’s always the best part, especially getting to know your professors and the other students. Really create a relationship that lasts a lifetime.”
“The people I met and just the friends I made and joining Zeta Tau Alpha and really becoming a family here,” says Jessica Minner, Major Pharmaceutical Health Care Business/Spanish.
“Definitely the faculty and staff, they have helped me get me where I am at today,” says Johnny Kurtz, who got a Master's in Accounting. “I think kindness and how welcome they are, has really opened my eyes to what the kindness in their hearts and what ONU kind of stands for. It shows me that I made the right choice coming to Ohio Northern.”
And for those future Polar Bears, Minner has one piece of advice.
“Don’t stress too much about the schoolwork, it will get done. Have fun and make sure you really build your connections.”