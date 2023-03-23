Over 700 juniors and seniors take part in the 7th annual Logan County Career Expo

LOGAN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With graduation season around the corner, local high school students are preparing for their futures.
High school is not only a stepping stone to adulthood but a time when teens have the opportunity to explore what interests them. Finding a career to fit their goals and passions is important to any high school student about to graduate and with graduation just around the corner many juniors and seniors from Logan and Hardin County were invited to participate in the 7th annual Logan County Career Expo hosted by Indian Lake High School.
"So, we have our three E initiative here in Logan County making sure that every student that graduates is either employed, enlisted, or enrolled," commented Karen Sorreles, youth development liaison.
Over 700 students from 9 different schools participated in the career expo. High schoolers from districts such as Ada, Kenton, and Upper Scioto Valley were given the chance to connect with up to 92 businesses searching for future employees.
"OWe want them here, this is really about getting our local students connected with local opportunities and so for us, it's a win-win," stated Ben Vollrath, president of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
"It just gives students the opportunity to network, get their name out there. It also gives students the opportunity to find employment for the summer, some students are looking for long-term employment or just part-time work," said Kyle Wagner, Indian Lake High School principal.
And while the career expo is a great opportunity for the juniors and seniors that attend, it also is an amazing chance for local businesses to find hard-working employees that will be the future of their companies
"It seems to continue to grow every single year. I feel like more schools and more opportunities bringing many different surrounding schools from the county into here to the multiple different tables that we have here," commented Delna Miller, organizational development at the Honda Transmission Plant.
But before entering the workforce students will have to go through a hiring process which can be intimidating for some. however, many schools spent time helping the teens prepare through mock interviews and smaller network events before the Logan County Career Expo.
"I've written a couple of resumes, and a couple of different cover letters, I've filled out some sample job applications, and it's really helpful for me to be able to know what I'm doing in the future," said Kira Ray, high school junior.