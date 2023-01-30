Over 700 sophomores check out what Apollo Career Center has to offer during 411 Blast event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school sophomores get the 411 on Apollo Career Center at this year's 411 Blast.

Over 700 students attended the 411 Blast, exploring the different programs Apollo has to offer. Each attendee was to pick their top two programs and spend an hour in each getting to know more about the program, instructors, and what it's like to be a student at the Apollo Career Center.

