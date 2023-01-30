Over 700 sophomores check out what Apollo Career Center has to offer during 411 Blast event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school sophomores get the 411 on Apollo Career Center at this year's 411 Blast.
Over 700 students attended the 411 Blast, exploring the different programs Apollo has to offer. Each attendee was to pick their top two programs and spend an hour in each getting to know more about the program, instructors, and what it's like to be a student at the Apollo Career Center.
"It's a great time to explore the programs so then if they're having a hard time deciding if they want to come to Apollo for their junior and senior year, they can hopefully get that wrapped up today and then figure out what they want to apply for to come here for their junior and senior year of high school," stated Jamie Buell, school counselor and admissions at Apollo Career Center.
Enrollment day for high school sophomores wanting to attend the Apollo Career Center will be February 2nd. For students still wanting to apply, the application is available on the Apollo Career Center's website.
