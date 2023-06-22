Over a dozen businesses and agencies take part in Community Health and Wellness Expo in downtown Delphos

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Fresh fruit and vegetables were not the only things that were healthy at the Downtown Delphos Farmers Market.
For the second market of the season, they held a Community Health and Wellness Expo. 14 different agencies and businesses that help people’s minds, bodies, and spirits were on hand to promote the services they offer. Besides what was going on at the market, the downtown businesses held a block party, offering free food and activities and holding special sales outside their business. The whole event brings a sense of community to downtown Delphos.
“Just being able to provide the community with the health and the wellness, the access to what they need and the local resources what we have here,” says Lindsey Lane, Dir. of Delphos Chamber and Market Manager. “When we were approached with an idea, we ran with it and we were able to collaborate with the downtown businesses to provide that downtown block party. So, we can increase the vitality and community engagement of our downtown area.”
The Delphos Farmers Market is the second and fourth Thursday of the month and runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the lot on the corner of Fourth Street and Main Street.