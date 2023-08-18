August 18, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Bowling Green - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Bowling Green this evening.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there have been 1,079 OVI related fatal crashes since 2021, until today’s date” Lieutenant Jordan Schwochow, commander of the Bowling Green Post said. “State troopers make an average of 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”
The location of the checkpoint will take place on Wooster St., near South College Dr.