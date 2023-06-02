BOWLING GREEN, OH (WLIO) - A pair of prisoners at the NorthWest Community Corrections Center in Bowling Green are on the run after escaping from that facility Thursday night. Authorities identified 36-year-old Justin Firman and 24-year-old Dakota Embry as the escapees.
Firman of Deshler, Ohio, was sentenced in Wood County Common Pleas Court this past January to complete a program at the Northwest Community Corrections Center. He was originally charged with abduction and domestic violence in February of 2022.
Embry is originally from Napoleon, Ohio, and he was charged in 2022 with a felony charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in December to complete a program at the same corrections center.
Officers say they are using drones and patrol vehicles to search the land around the corrections center. If you have information, you are to call the Wood County Sheriff's Department at (419) 354-9001.