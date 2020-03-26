Pandemic child care opens at the Lima YMCA for some parents who are essential workers

The Lima YMCA has been given a special license to operate as a pandemic child care site for some parents who are deemed as essential workers.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says any person who works as medical personnel, first responder, in a nursing home, or in children services will be able to utilize the YMCA’s child care. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they care for kids 4 years old through 5th grade. The cost is $35 a day or $150 per week, per child.
Dave Michel, the youth and teen director at the YMCA says, “This is a special situation. We are not typically child care providers but because this was a need we saw in the community, that’s kind of what the YMCA is here for.”
In order to maintain safe distances between the kids and workers, there will be limited space available. To learn more or to sign up, email teendevelopment@limaymca.net