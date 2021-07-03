A parade brought independence day cheer a day early to Van Wert residents on Saturday.
The American Legion Post 178 hosted the special fourth of July parade along Main street in Van Wert. The parade route started in front of the YMCA, and looped around the city of Van Wert.
Bill Marshall, the commander of post 178, said that he was happy to see everyone's smiling faces after a tough year due to the pandemic.
More events were planned in the park next to the Van Wert YMCA, with a fireworks show to wrap up a day full of celebration.