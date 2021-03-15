Parking study still underway for downtown Lima parking

A study is underway looking at the parking situation in downtown Lima.
Downtown Lima, Inc. has been part of the study, figuring out what parking solutions would work best as new projects and businesses move in. This includes the new Rhodes State College building - the college plans to plot around 75 parking spaces with the construction of the building - but there are even more things planned for downtown Lima, and with that, more parking may be necessary.
"There’s about $52 million worth of announced projects that are currently underway or are planned for the next year or two," said Howard Elstro, Lima Public Works Director. "We're looking forward to servicing the parking needs as these new businesses like Rhodes, like private sector businesses, once they get off the ground and bring people to the downtown."
City officials are expecting results from the study to come in soon.