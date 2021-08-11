Parking violations in downtown Lima will be enforced again starting August 16th

The Lima Police Department wants to give fair warning to motorists in the downtown area that parking enforcement is back on track.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin does admit that the department has been lax on enforcing metered parking, time limits, and other violations. Parking in downtown is now part of the “Quality of Life” initiative in their community policing efforts. He says they have received a good number of complaints from businesses that something needed to be done and he hopes drivers comply.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin explains, “Our hope is though to get voluntary compliance. If somebody is in a 2hour parking space, make sure that they move that car before the 2 hours I sup. It’s not that we are wanting to write a lot of tickets, we’re hoping we get the voluntary compliance instead.”
Again, starting Monday, August 16th, the Lima Police Department will be issuing citations for parking violations in the downtown area.