A Willshire man who is employed as a teacher is being charged in Van Wert County for rape.
Kevin Browning has been indicted and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and four counts of sexual battery. Browning is a teacher with Parkway Schools and former wrestling coach. Court documents state his crimes allegedly occurred with a female student between January and November of 2018. We were unable to get in contact with the Parkway superintendent about Browning's status with the school. He is out on bond and has a pre-trial scheduled for March 30.