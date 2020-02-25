Part of OSU presidential search committee visits Lima campus

Another step in the search for Ohio State's newest president was taken at OSU Lima Tuesday afternoon.
A leader for one of the committees that is putting on the search, ran a listening session in Lima, hearing from members of faculty and staff about things that they are seeing now that need to be addressed, and things that they may have to deal with down the road.
This comes after current president Dr. Michael V. Drake announced his retirement from the university.
Hearing what these issues are will play a big part in figuring out who would be best to fill the spot.
"We have listening sessions at all of the regional campuses, listening sessions at the Columbus campus, and we're trying to get the word out because we want to hear what the issues are, and make sure that the presidential candidates know all that information," said Susan Olesik, University Advisory Committee co-chair.
Drake first announced he would be retiring from the presidential position back in November of last year.