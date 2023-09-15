Party for Positivity raises money to support local Angie Sanchez in fight against cancer

HARROD, OH (WLIO) - Local vendors, small businesses, and the public gathered at the Harrod Event Center to raise money to help one of their own in her fight against cancer.
Angie Sanchez's family and friends organized the Party for Positivity to help fund her hospital bills and travel costs while battling adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer.
Several food trucks, craft vendors, and local businesses were on hand selling goods and had donated plenty of items for raffles. The event also had free live music, a bouncy house, and yard games for the kids. Angie's oldest daughter, Megan Hoffer, who helped organize the event said that they wanted the fundraiser to reflect their mom's personality.
"My mom, the second she found out when she was diagnosed, she's like "You just gotta stay positive." And she's been a little beacon of light in our family for a long time now and the community when she can, so we figured we'd put this on for her so she can get a little taste of what she gives out," Hoffer explained.
She also added that her mom has always been the type of person to help others, donating her time and money in the past to projects like free Christmas dinners for those in need.