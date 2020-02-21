Pat's Donuts has the hookup for your favorite Fat Tuesday sugary treat

Pat’s Donuts & Kreme's busiest day of the year is next week and they’re serving up a sweet tradition.

Out of all the foods eaten on Fat Tuesday, Paczkis might be one of the sweetest. Eating this donut is a tradition that was shared with the United States by Polish immigrants. According to the owner of Pat's donuts, the tradition holds a lot of meaning.

Ed Ezzelle says, “The tradition behind doing Paczkis is right before Lent, you’re to empty out all your lard, your sugar, your flour, and your jam from your cupboards, and you throw that all into the mixing bowl and mix it up and voilà you have a paczki.”

Pats will be selling ten different varieties of the deep-fried, jelly-filled pastries. Ezzelle says they plan on selling around 1,000 dozen paczkis next week.

 

