Ohio State Highway Patrol

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS - As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt.

Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt from Wednesday, November 23 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27.

