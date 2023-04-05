Press Release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office: Emerald Township – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash just after noon today at the intersection of US 24 & RD 133. Officials learned 69-year-old Ronald O. Egler from Stryker, Ohio was northbound traveling across the westbound lanes of US 24 when he pulled in front of a westbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Seth S. Schwanz from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Egler was operating a 2012 Dodge Charger and Schwanz was operating a 2021 Nissan Rogue. Egler was transported by Paulding EMS to Defiance Regional Hospital and his medical condition is unknown at the time of this release. Schwanz was transported by a Parkview Hospital ground unit to Parkview Hospital. His medical condition is also unknown at the time of this release.
This investigation is ongoing. First responders assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Paulding Fire and EMS.