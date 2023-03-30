Paulding Putnam Electric awards $5,400 in scholarships to 7 local seniors

Press Release from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative: PAULDING, OH — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) knows career preparation can be expensive. That’s why one of PPEC’s cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information,” aims to uplift the next generation of leaders and help them succeed through the co-op’s Children of Members Scholarship Program.
First place: $1,000
Local senior Kayla Nartker of Kalida High School received top honors in the 2023 PPEC scholarship competition. She will represent PPEC in Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ statewide scholarship competition, where she will compete for up to $4,100 in additional funds. Additionally, first-place winner Marissa Beckett of Ottawa-Glandorf High School will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Kayla is the daughter of Keith Nartker and Beth Kortokrax of Ottawa, Ohio. She is very active in her community and high school while still maintaining a 4.0 GPA and becoming her class valedictorian. Kayla is a member of Kalida’s chapter of National Honor Society and the president of Kalida’s Foreign Language Club, and she volunteered as a teacher’s aide at Kalida Elementary School. Kayla has been accepted to Bluffton University and plans to major in adolescent/young adult education, grades 7-12, history and social studies.
Marissa is the daughter of Craig and Caren Beckett of Ottawa, Ohio. Marissa is the founder and president of her school newspaper, The Titan Times. Marissa will be focusing on molecular genetics and/or political science at either the Ohio State University or Bowling Green State University. She participates in cross county, swim team, and National Honor Society.
Second place: $800
Second-place winners Ellie Keehn (Columbus Grove High School, Ohio) and Hayden Mullen (Paulding High School, Ohio) will each receive $800 scholarships. Ellie lives in Columbus Grove and is the daughter of Mike and Beth Keehn. She will be attending the Ohio State University, majoring in English. Hayden resides in Oakwood with his parents, Chad and Heather Mullen. He wants to major in neuroscience or biology at either the Ohio State University or Miami University (Oxford).
Third place: $600
Third-place winners Kayla Gerding (Ottawa-Glandorf High School, Ohio) and Brooke Erhart (Kalida High School, Ohio) won $600 scholarships. Kayla is the daughter of Jeffrey and Tracy Gerding of Ottawa, Ohio. She has been accepted to the University of Findlay, the University of Toledo and Trine University and plans to major in exercise science/pre-physical therapy. Brooke is the daughter of Joseph and Gina Erhart, who reside in Ottawa, Ohio. She will be majoring in pharmacy at the University of Toledo.
At-Large Winner: $600
Ottawa-Glandorf High School senior Jayla Utrup is the at-large winner of a $600 scholarship. She is the daughter of Jason and Joyce Utrup of Ottawa, Ohio. She will be attending either the University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, or Owens Community College and will be majoring in inclusive early childhood education.
Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to all students who applied. Their hard work has not gone unnoticed, and PPEC wishes them the best in their future endeavors.
Scholarship applications typically open each year in December for high school seniors who are children of PPEC members. Interested parents and students can visit our website at www.PPEC.coop/scholarships for more information.