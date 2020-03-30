Paulding Putnam Electric awards $5,400 in scholarships to 7 local seniors

Press Release from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative: Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) knows career preparation can be expensive. That’s why one of PPEC’s cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information,” aims to uplift the next generation of leaders and help them succeed through the co-op’s Children of Members Scholarship Program.
First place, $1,000
Crestview High School’s Morgan Dowler and Ottoville High School’s Elijah Knodell captured top honors in the 2020 PPEC scholarship competition, selected by Defiance College judges. Each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Dowler will go on to represent PPEC in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ statewide scholarship competition, where a total of $38,200 will be distributed. Dowler has a 4.0 grade-point average, is ranked first in her class, and is the daughter of Stephen and Casey Dowler of Convoy, Ohio. She is considering a college major in interior design and business at either Baylor University, Belmont University, or Miami University in Oxford.
Knodell has a 4.0 grade-point average and is ranked first in his class. He is the son of Shawn and Michelle Knodell of Fort Jennings, Ohio. He is considering a degree in international relations or global studies but is undecided on a college yet.
Second place, $800
Second-place winners Claire Eiden (Ottawa Glandorf High School) and Daniel Siebeneck (Miller City High School) won $800 scholarships. Eiden is the daughter is Keith and Mary Jo Eiden of Ottawa, Ohio, and plans to major in biology with a neuroscience concentration at the Universtiy of Toledo. Siebeneck is the son of Scott and Sharon Siebeneck of Continental, Ohio, and plans to attend either Trine or Xavier University majoring in computer science or mathematics.
Third place, $600
Third-place winners Sydnie Siebeneck (Fort Jennings High School) and Luke Spangler (Woodland High School) won $600 scholarships. Siebeneck is the daughter of Heather Siebeneck of Fort Jennings, Ohio, and she plans to attend the Ohio State University majoring in radiologic sciences and therapy. Spangler is the son of Brian and Tanya Spangler of Woodburn, Indiana. He isn’t decided on a collage yet, but he plans to major in international business. Hillsdale College, University of Notre Dame, Indiana University, and Purdue University are all on his list.
At-Large Winner, $600
Grace Hoffman of Ottawa-Glandorf High School won $600 as PPEC’s at-large winner. Hoffman is the daughter of Greg and Lisa Hoffman of Ottawa, Ohio. She plans to attend the University of Findlay majoring in physical therapy.
Congrats to the winners! Their hard work has not gone unnoticed, and PPEC wishes them the best in their future endeavors.
Scholarship applications typically open each year in December for high school seniors who are children of PPEC members. Interested parents and students can visit ppec.coop/scholarships for more information.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana. Since 1935, our not-for-profit model has allowed us to provide affordable, reliable, and safe power to rural areas with pride.