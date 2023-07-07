July 7, 2023, Press Release from Jessica Begonia, City of Lima: Several railroad crossings will be closed over the coming weeks for paving and maintenance. The crossing on Flanders Avenue will be closed for 2 – 4 days starting at 9 AM on Monday, July 10th, 2023.
Then staggered throughout the week of July 17th, 2023, paving and maintenance will begin at the railroad crossings located on Breese Road, Hume Road, St. Johns Ave., East Kibby Street, Buckeye Road, West Fourth Street, South Main Street, and the crossing beside Whemco.