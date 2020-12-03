Pay attention and be organized to avoid potential scammers

The holiday season not only brings joy and goodwill, but it also brings scammers trying to take advantage of you.
Take your time, pay attention, and document the transaction. That is the advice from the Better Business Bureau. This time of year, there are quite a few fraudulent websites offering sales that are too good to be true. Don’t be so quick to click that mouse and look closer at the site.
President of the West Central Ohio Better Business Bureau had this to add, “Just watch out, you know, when you’re ordering. Is there a privacy policy on the site? What information are they asking? You don’t need to provide a social security number if you’re ordering. Be careful about that. Always know the return policy, print out your documents. You know the receipts, the shipping number, everything like that so you can go back and trace it.”
If you do have a bad experience with a scam give the Better Business Bureau a call to see if they can assist you to resolve the situation.